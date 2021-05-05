Canada authorizes Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and older

Health Canada said it will require Pfizer-BioNTech to continue providing information to it on the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine in this younger age group to ensure its benefits. Sharma noted Pfizer does have ongoing trials in younger age groups as well and signaled that they may be giving Health Canada a submission for ages 5 to 11 as soon as September. She also noted Moderna also has clinical trials underway for the same age groups.