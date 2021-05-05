“Beards and Bonnets” Golf Scramble set for July 3 & 4

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calvert City Golf and Country Club is partnering with Kentucky Dam Golf Course to offer a unique two-day golf scramble celebrating Calvert City’s Sesquicentennial.
In 1971, Calvert City celebrated its centennial with a golf scramble named “Beards and Bonnets.”
The city has decided to bring it back 50 years later.
Golfers are encouraged to form a two person team.
The two day golf event will be held on July 3 and 4.
July 3
- 9 holes at Kentucky Dam Golf Course
July 4
- 9-holes at Calvert City Golf and Country Club
“This two day, two person scramble is bound to be a fun event! Golfers will be playing two of the top courses in Kentucky and this event only comes around every 50 years,” said Blair Travis, Calvert City’s director of marketing and business development.
The cost to participate in 9-holes is $25 and 18-holes is $35 per person.
The fee includes green fees, golf, cart fee and a Calvert City commemorative golf towel.
Payouts will be given to daily winners, as well as an overall two day winner.
There will be a three day bluegrass festival happening just up the cart path from Calvert City Golf & Country Club.
Register by calling both courses to reserve your tee time.
Tee times can be reserved by calling Kentucky Dam Golf Course at (270) 362-8658 and Calvert City Golf & Country Club at (270) 395-583.
Tee times are available from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. each day.
You must reserve a tee time to participate.
This event is open to all golfers.
Space is limited.
Click here for more information on the festival and golf tournament.
