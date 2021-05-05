Bald Knob Cross to host Blessing of the Jeeps

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Bald Knob Cross of Peace will host the second annual Blessing of the Jeeps on Saturday, May 15.
The event provides an opportunity for Jeep enthusiasts to gather for a blessing at one of the region’s most iconic landmark.
The event will be hosted from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with blessings at 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
Coordinated trail rides will be offered throughout the day by members of Jeep’N Shawnee.
“We are excited to once again welcome an anticipated 2,000 plus Jeep enthusiasts from throughout the Midwest for this signature event at Bald Knob Cross. Not only will we offer prayers for a safe summer season, but we will provide an opportunity for enthusiasts to gather in an outdoor setting capable of social distancing,” stated Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
The event will feature The Spud Shack Food Truck & CJ’s Love, Peace and Grub Food Truck.
Event T-Shirts, rubber ducks and giveaways will be available the day of the event.
All donations up to $2,500 will be matched by Aaron Hale, FIC, of Modern Woodmen of America with another $500 matched by Extreme Terrain.
