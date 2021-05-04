Woman facing assault charges following stabbing incident in Hickman Co.

WATER VALLEY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing assault charges following a stabbing incident at a residence in Hickman County.
Shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, May 3, Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 responded to a report of an assault a residence on KY 94 E, southwest of Water Valley.
Troopers spoke with Kimra Dickerson, 59, of South Fulton, Tennessee.
The initial investigation shows Dickerson and Alfreda Malone-Lewis, 47, of Water Valley, Kentucky, got into an altercation and Malone-Lewis cut Dickerson multiple times with a knife.
Dickerson was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, Tennessee for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
After further investigation, Malone-Lewis was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree, Domestic Violence.
She was lodged in the Fulton County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.