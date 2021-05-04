Woman facing assault charges following stabbing incident in Hickman Co.

By Jessica Ladd | May 4, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 3:28 PM

WATER VALLEY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing assault charges following a stabbing incident at a residence in Hickman County.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, May 3, Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 responded to a report of an assault a residence on KY 94 E, southwest of Water Valley. 

Troopers spoke with Kimra Dickerson, 59, of South Fulton, Tennessee. 

The initial investigation shows Dickerson and Alfreda Malone-Lewis, 47, of Water Valley, Kentucky, got into an altercation and Malone-Lewis cut Dickerson multiple times with a knife.

Dickerson was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, Tennessee for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

After further investigation, Malone-Lewis was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree, Domestic Violence.

She was lodged in the Fulton County Detention Center.

