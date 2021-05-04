What you need to know May 4

Severe storms are possible this morning. The main threats are the possibility for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller | May 4, 2021 at 2:11 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 2:11 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 4.

First Alert Weather

A First Alert Action Day continues this morning due to the threat for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

We are watching a complex of storms develop across northeast Oklahoma.

The storms are about to move into a favorable environment for severe weather.

This complex of storms will enter our western counties shortly after midnight, move towards the Mississippi River between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., and exit the area around 6 a.m.

The main threat with these storms is winds gusting over 70MPH with a secondary large hail threat.

The tornado threat appears low at this time however, there could be quick spin up type tornadoes along this line.

Wind damage and numerous power outages are expected during the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings and stay with First Alert Weather for the latest.

Tuesday we will see a cold front move through the Heartland with scattered storms possible.

A few of the storms tomorrow could be strong to severe as well.

Highs will be cooler, in the middle 60s north to lower and middle 70s south.

Making headlines

  • Bill and Melinda Gates said Monday that they are divorcing but would keep working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world.
  • Wildlife officials say human remains were found in two of the three bears euthanized after they were suspected of attacking and killing a woman near Durango in southwestern Colorado.
  • A 6-year-old girl had a close call with a shark in Oahu waters over the weekend ― and it was all captured on video.

