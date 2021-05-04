UT Martin to hold in-person commencement May 7-8

MARIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin will hold spring commencement in four separate in-person ceremonies May 7-8 on the main campus in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.
Commencement times are 6 p.m., May 7, and 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 8.
Tickets are required to enter the Elam Center and masks and social distancing are required at all times.
Doors will open 45 minutes before each ceremony begins, and guests are asked to clear Skyhawk Arena for cleaning within 30 minutes after each ceremony ends.
The ceremonies will be archived for later viewing on YouTube and will also be broadcast live in Skyhawk Fieldhouse located adjacent to the Elam Center, which will allow up to 350 additional guests to view the commencements.
While tickets are required to enter the Elam Center, additional tickets will not be required to access Skyhawk Fieldhouse.
