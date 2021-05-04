Three Rivers College to hold Mass Casualty Training event on Poplar Bluff campus

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College will hold its biannual mass casualty training event on Wednesday, May 5, in the Bess Activity Center on the Poplar Bluff Campus of Three Rivers College.
The training helps prepare students in participating programs for a mass casualty emergency such as a natural disaster or terrorist attack.
Students from several fields of study will participate in the training, including Nursing, EMT, and Paramedic students.
The training will also receive support from area healthcare providers and area emergency services.
The students will coordinate much of the event, with students serving in leadership and command/control positions.
The college is also keeping the type of “disaster” a secrete so students have no chance to prepare beforehand.
The parking lot in front of the Bess Activity Center will be closed during the training.
