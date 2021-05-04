A Stormy Start To Tuesday

Patchy fog will be around some areas this morning but the bigger impact will be rain and storms this across the Heartland. There is a severe thunderstorm watch issued for central and southern counties until 8AM. Severe storms will likely have damaging winds, hail, and the potential for a quick spin-up tornado. Lots of lightning and heavy rain will accompany any activity this morning. We should see storms and most of the rain move out just in time for the morning commute hours. However, lingering scattered rain is possible around sunrise. Light isolated showers may occur during the early afternoon as a cold front will enter to our north. Along and ahead of it, a few showers and storms may pop-up especially during the afternoon and early evening. A few could be strong to severe with strong winds and hail primarily in our central and southern areas. Thankfully, the severe weather threat will not last long into the night as the cold front will quickly push south and getting strong storms out of here. We will see light rain and breezy conditions behind the front for a short time before clearing the skies by Wednesday morning.