NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in western Ky.; state of emergency issued in Hickman Co. due to damage

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Two tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky and one county issued a state of emergency.
In Fulton County, an EF2 tornado touched down around 3:38 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4 about 5.2 miles west, northwest of Fulton, Ky. and ended around 3:41 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 94.
It had an estimated peak wind of 125 miles per hour and a path length of 3.8 miles.
According to the National Weather Service, an EF1 tornado touched down in Clinton.
It had an estimated peak wind of 100 miles per hour with a path length of 7.5 miles.
It began around 3:29 a.m. on Tuesday 7 miles west of Clinton and ended on 3:38 a.m. just northeast of Clinton.
A state of emergency was issued in Hickman County due to extensive damage.
“A lot of power lines down, a lot of trees down,” said Hickman County Emergency Management Director Justin Jackson. “Then we started getting a lot of reports of different structures had been damaged.”
He said he received several distress calls throughout the county.
“Different structures that had been damaged. A lot of pole barns, some farm equipment, lean-tos, and then as well as a bunch of residential structures.”
He said Hickman County first responders then took to the streets and did preliminary damage assessments throughout the area.
“We made the determination to declare a state of emergency due to the large power outages across our county,” Jackson said.
As of Tuesday evening, utility crews were still on the scene fixing power outages as more than 500 residents were without power across the county.
“We’re a small-town community, but all of our people have big hearts,” he said. “We’re here to help one another no matter what the circumstance is.”
Which makes him proud to be a part of the community.
“We’ve still got crews and neighbors out helping one another,” he said. “Right now, finalize and tarp their houses and try to get some things restored for what we think is the next line of storms this afternoon.”
In Calloway County, the National Weather Center said a storm survey team found damage near Hazel from a microburst with peak winds of 95 miles per hour. The damage in Midway was caused by straight line winds with peak winds of 85 miles per hour.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the worst of the storm damage was in an area of Lynville, south and across the Kentucky and Tennessee state line.
The sheriff’s office posted photos of storm damage on State Line Road that borders Graves County and Weakley County, Tenn.
The sheriff’s office also reported many homes in southern Graves County were still without power late on Tuesday afternoon.
Power crews were working in the area.
By 3:50 p.m., the West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative said they were slowly restoring power to members across the area.
They said they had 31 separate outages affecting about 1,900 members.
They expected to have transmission power restored to the Pilot Oak substation by late afternoon, which would return power to many members in south Graves County.
