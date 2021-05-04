Southeast Missouri State University partners with Republic Airways for pilot program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new partnership has been formed between Southeast Missouri State University and Republic Airways.
This morning at 10:30 they will be signing the agreement.
It will be held at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport located at 860 Limbaugh Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 in Commander Hanger off Godwin Drive.
Southeast’s President Carlos Vargas and Director of Aviation Operations Ken Jackson will be at the event.
They will be joined by Republic Airways’ Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations Lauren Gaudion and Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Katrina Amos.
Southeast Missouri State announced in December they would partner up with the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
