S7HD holds COVID-19 Remembrance Day for those lost to the virus

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department held a COVID-19 Day of Remembrance on Tuesday, May 4.
Exactly one year ago, May 4, 2020, the region experiecned their first COVID death.
To date, more than 6,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 100 have lost their lives to the coronavirus in the Southern Seven Region.
During the ceremony, they held a moment of silence, read a poem aloud and prayed for those impacted by the virus.
Morrissa Clanahan was there with her family as they remembered and honored her sister that passed away in January earlier this year from COVID.
“It means a lot to remember them all because it’s been a very difficult time for all of us to have to lose someone to something like this,” Clanahan said.
After the ceremony, each person was welcomed to grab a blue remembrance ribbon and sign the proclamation.
