SEMI truck hauling lumber crashes on I-64 above I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A SEMI truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Monday, May 3.
The crash happened at 5 p.m. on I-64 westbound above the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.
According to Illinois State Police, 55-year-old Tony R. Johnson, of Mobile, Alabama, was driving a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail on the right side of the interstate.
The force of the crash caused the SEMI to flip onto its side and spill its load of lumber.
The lumber spilled onto the I-64 overpass and onto I-57 below.
Johnson was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
ISP stated that Johnson was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
