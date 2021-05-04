Purchase Dist. Health Dept. to continue holding community and offsite vaccine clinics

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department will stop administering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Julian Carroll Convention Center, but will continue to hold community and offsite clinics.
The clinic at the convention center on May 6 will be the last one.
The health department said starting on May 10, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walk-ins are welcome in the McCracken County Health Center Clinic at 916 Kentucky Ave. in Paducah.
They will be administering the Moderna vaccine. You must be 18 or older.
Starting on May 14, on Fridays, there will be a no-appointment-needed drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Purchase District Health Department. It will be at the blue tent.
The drive-thru will be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only.
For those who are unable to make those clinics, the health department said it will have after-hour clinics on May 11 and May 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. onsite.
They ask that you enter through the clinic.
They will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You must be 18 or older.
Also, if you would like a vaccine card sleeve, they said you can pick one up at either the McCracken County Health Center or the Ballard County Health Center.
