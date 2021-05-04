2,211 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,211 new cases of COVID-19, including 19 additional deaths, on Tuesday, May 4.
Of the newly reported deaths, one was a man in his 70s from Franklin County.
Currently, IDPH was reporting a total of 1,343,988 cases, including 22,066 deaths.
A total of 22,929,518 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday night, 2,074 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 493 patients were in the ICU and 262 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 27-May 3 is 4 percent.
A total of 9,450,418 vaccines were reported administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,613 doses.
On Monday, 40,361 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
