Murphysboro Main Street raising money to restore century-old train depot

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - On the Corner of 17th Street and Walnut in Downtown Murphysboro, you’ll notice an old train depot that was built in 1888.
The century-old building was recently gifted to Murphysboro Main Street by Steve Carter, an area businessman.
The plan is for Murphysboro Main Street to raise money to restore and renovate the building.
Murphysboro Main Street said it’s going to become a gem on their Main Street area.
Committee Member and 17th Street BBQ owner Amy Mills said the depot will be restored and turned into a tourist center.
“More importantly, as we recruit businesses and people to our town, you’ll be able to come here and learn about real estate listings, training opportunities, permitting requirements and all of the things one needs to move to our area, or start a business in Murphysboro,” said Mills.
Murphysboro Main Street is raising money to make those opportunities happen.
“The big picture need for fundraising is going to be a million dollars. The building will require quite a bit of work,” said Mills.
Murphysboro Main Street’s plan is going to take some time to accomplish and will be done in phases.
“The first phase is to raise $160,000 for the roof and the structure that supports it. We’ve already raised $60,000 toward the roof. So, we’re looking to raise another $100,000,” said Mills.
They are also seeking out grant opportunities with the help of Congressman Mike Bost and Illinois Senator Terri Bryant.
Murphysboro Main Street is wanting to create something special for the city.
“It’s not as though we are trying to restore it and make it a show piece. It will still be very utilitarian,” said Mills.
The depot was placed on the National Register in the 1980s.
“We plan to carefully restore it, so we can maintain that national register listing,” said Mills.
If you would like to donate to Murphysboro Main Street for the renovation of the old Train Depot, click here.
