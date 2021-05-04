Metropolis novelty store celebrates Star Wars Day

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A store in Metropolis specializing in novelties and collectibles celebrated Star Wars Day on Tuesday, May 4.
“Well, today is Star Wars Day and, you know, there’s people all over who are fans of it,” said David Santellano. “It’s just we can all come together and celebrate it together. It’s really special. It feels like a big family, family reunion gathering, it’s really neat. May the fourth be with you, go out and have a good time.”
Fans showed up at Hidden Gems to see Star Wars characters dressed in costumes, artists like David Clark and check out vintage toys.
“I grew up a Star Wars fan,” said Yuri Rentfro. “I’m late-30s and my mom got me into it, and even my son’s name is Kylo, so it makes it very special. May the force be with you.”
The event was from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
