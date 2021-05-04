May 4th Cardinals vs. Mets game postponed, rescheduled for May 5th

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced that Tuesday’s 6:45 p.m. game against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will make up the May 4th postponed game with a single-admission double-header on Wednesday, May 5th at 4:15 p.m. with two 7-inning games.
Gates will open Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
Tickets for the Tuesday’s game will not be valid for Wednesday’s single-admission double-header.
Fans who purchased tickets directly from the Cardinals for Tuesday’s game will receive a credit that the original ticket purchaser may use during the 2021 regular season.
