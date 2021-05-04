Ky. reports 776 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUKCY (KFVS) - On Tuesday, May 4, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,835,176 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 case information:
- New cases today: 776
- Positivity rate: 3.47 percent
Top five counties by vaccination rate:
- Woodford (55%)
- Franklin (54%)
- Fayette (52%)
- Scott (45%)
- Jefferson (44%)
Bottom five counties by vaccination rate:
- Christian (17%)
- Spencer (17%)
- Ballard (19%)
- McCreary (20%)
- Lewis (20%).
