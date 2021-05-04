Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 21 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 4.
- Female: one under ten, one teen, two in their twenties, three in their thirties, two in their forties, two in their fifties, and one in her sixties
- Male: one under ten, two teens, one in his twenties, two in their thirties, one in his forties, and two in their fifties
This new case total is the highest since February 1.
There are currently 83 active cases being managed.
To date, there have been 5,032 cases in the county, including 72 related deaths.
Seven individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,877 individuals.
