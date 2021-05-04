Isolated strong to severe storms possible this afternoon/early evening

As a cold front slowly sinks through the Heartland, a few more strong storms will be possible. The greatest threat of a strong storm will be in Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel. Elsewhere, there will be scattered showers, but the threat of severe weather behind the front is very, very low. Tonight we will dry out and clear out, allowing lows to dip into the 40s and 50s by daybreak. Sunshine and dry weather will return on Wednesday. It will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s in many areas. Then more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday, but at this time they do not look severe.