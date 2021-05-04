Flash flooding, downed trees cause road closures in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms early Tuesday morning, May 4 has caused flash flooding throughout the Heartland.
Several roads are closed because of high water.
Drivers are urged never to drive through water over roadways.
It only takes a few inches to sweep a vehicle off the road into a very dangerous and potentially deadly situation.
Downed trees have also blocked some roadways.
Crews are working to clear the debris.
Strong storms also knocked out power.
Before heading out this morning, drives are urged to be aware of water over roadways and downed trees and power lines.
The following are roads reported closed due to flash flooding and blockages:
None reported at this time
Franklin County
- Highway 14 near Happy Row Road in Macedonia at the viaduct by Southern FS is is covered in several feet of water. A stalled vehicle has been reported to emergency responders. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.
Carlisle County
- KY 307 is CLOSED at the 7 to 8mm - Signs Posted
Hickman County KY
- 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell Corner Area at the Obion Creek Bridge - Signs Posted
Marshall County
- U.S. 641 South is BLOCKED by a a downed tree near the KY 795 intersection near the Marshall County Bus Garage - Approximately 1 hour
- KY 402 is BLOCKED by a downed tree near the Aurora end near the Old Fast Eddie’s Store - Approximately 1 hour
- KY 58 was briefly blocked by a downed tree - Site is cleared
McCracken County
- The 5500 block of Contest Road is closed due to a portion of the roadway washed out. Two separate crashes have occurred in this area.
- KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection - Signs Posted
- KY 123 in Hickman County and KY 1255 in McCracken County had remained closed since the last event
Obion County
- Due to multiple power outages and severe damage from storms, classes at the Union City School System have been canceled for Tuesday, May 4.
