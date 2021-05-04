City of Jackson releases schedule for Memorial Day trash pick-up

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not be operating on Monday, May 31 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Garbage that would normally be collected on Monday, will instead be picked up on Tuesday, June 1.
Tuesday’s route remains the same.
In addition, the Recycling Center and yard waste pits will also be closed on Monday, May 31.
There will be no special pickups scheduled during the week of May 31 through June 4.
Pickups will resume the following week and may be scheduled for completion on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday (June 7, 8, and 10).
To submit a special pickup request, complete the form here.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.