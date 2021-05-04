CDC develops guidelines to treat those with lingering COVID-19 symptoms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - CDC officials are working on guidelines to diagnose and treat those with lingering COVID-19 symptoms.
“Most of the folks who are exposed to the virus will have flu like symptoms,” Dr. Shahzaib Anwar said.
Many could find themselves facing these same symptoms and even worse... long after contracting the virus.
The CDC is developing guidelines for healthcare professionals to treat those with lingering symptoms, for what is now called “Long- COVID”.
“If they are having more fever, if they are having more chills, more body aches, more muscle pains, more difficulty breathing, more fatigue. Those are signs they need to get further evaluation,” Dr. Anwar said.
Anwar is a Primary Care Physician for EBO MD in Cape Girardeau.
He said there is still research to be done on “Long COVID”.
He explained both age and health history play a role.
“If it’s a young healthy individual who has been exposed, their body will make an immune response within 7 to 10 days. It is different for somebody who has a compromised immune system. They may have symptoms that are longer,” Dr. Anwar said.
Folks said they’ve witnessed close family members experience fatigue, cough and aches months after contracting the virus.
If you have received the vaccine, Anwar said it will not ease current symptoms.
However, it will prevent the chance of catching the virus again.
There are steps you can take if you find yourself in this position.
“Try to stay away from other folks. Then to ramp up the immune system, try to take antioxidants or vitamins that will help to boost up the immune function,” Dr. Anwar said.
If you think you are experiencing lingering COVID-19 symptoms, Dr. Anwar recommends you contact a medical professional and seek further care.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.