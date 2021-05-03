What you need to know May 3

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for tonight into early Tuesday.

A intense thunderstorm complex will move across the Heartland between midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

This line of storms will be capable of producing up to golf ball size hail and winds over 70 mph.

There is also a slight chance we could see an isolated tornado or two.

Wind damage and numerous power outages during the predawn hours on Tuesday are expected.

Storm activity should subside by Tuesday morning, but the cold front won’t move through the Heartland until Tuesday afternoon.

We will be watching storms that develop ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon for the potential of severe weather.

Stronger storms should only last through the early evening because anything behind the front during the night will be elevated and non-severe.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings and stay with First Alert Weather for the latest.

