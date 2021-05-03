What you need to know May 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, May 3.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for tonight into early Tuesday.
A intense thunderstorm complex will move across the Heartland between midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
This line of storms will be capable of producing up to golf ball size hail and winds over 70 mph.
There is also a slight chance we could see an isolated tornado or two.
Wind damage and numerous power outages during the predawn hours on Tuesday are expected.
Storm activity should subside by Tuesday morning, but the cold front won’t move through the Heartland until Tuesday afternoon.
We will be watching storms that develop ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon for the potential of severe weather.
Stronger storms should only last through the early evening because anything behind the front during the night will be elevated and non-severe.
Make sure you have a way to receive warnings and stay with First Alert Weather for the latest.
- Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting that injured three individuals at the Pink Pony night club in East Cape Girardeau.
- Police responded to a deadly car crash in East Cape Girardeau on the Bill Emerson Bridge on Sunday morning.
- Three people were killed and more than two dozen others were hospitalized Sunday after a boat capsized and broke apart in rough water just off the San Diego coast during a suspected human smuggling operation.
- The U.S. top trade negotiator will begin talks with the World Trade Organization on ways to overcome intellectual property issues that are keeping critically needed COVID-19 vaccines from being more widely distributed worldwide.
- The United States and Iran are in active talks over the release of prisoners, a person familiar with the discussions said Sunday as Washington denied a report by Iranian state-run television that deals had been struck.
- The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison.
- SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on Sunday, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot.
- Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. He was 42.
- A Florida surfer may need surgery after she was bitten by a shark in an encounter she told her son she’ll “never forget.”
- Authorities say a man was rescued after a tree that fell during high winds trapped him inside a portable toilet at Gettysburg National Military Park in south-central Pennsylvania.
