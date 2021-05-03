Suspect wanted for attempted murder at Union City bar

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Sunday, May 2 at the Last Word Café in Union City, Tennessee.
When they arrived, officers found Sierra Moses lying on her back in the parking lot on the east side of the bar.
Moses was flown to a Memphis hospital for treatment.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
Police identified the suspect as Aziah Nunley.
Warrants for criminal attempt to commit second degree murder have been issued for Nunely.
