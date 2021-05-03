Strong to severe storms likely after midnight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the overnight hours into the early morning hours Tuesday. We are watching a complex of storms develop across northeast Oklahoma. The storms are about to move into a favorable environment for severe weather. This complex of storms will enter our western counties shortly after midnight, move towards the Mississippi River between 3AM and 4AM, and exit the area around 6AM. The main threat with these storms is winds gusting over 70MPH with a secondary large hail threat. The tornado threat appears low at this time however, there could be quick spin up type tornadoes along this line.