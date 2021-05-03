SIU falls to South Dakota State in FCS playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KFVS) - The 2021 football playoff season for the Salukis has come to an end.
Despite leading early in the FCS playoff quarterfinal, SIU fell 36-26 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits late Sunday night, May 2.
The Salukis had a chance to win the game on the final drive, but quarterback Stone Labanowitz was picked off deep in South Dakota State territory with just 13 seconds remaining.
South Dakota State will now face Delaware in the national semifinal.
