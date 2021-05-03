Pershing VA Medical Center and Mark Twain National Forest to hold vaccination clinic for veterans

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Doniphan will be hosted by the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center and Mark Twain National Forest.
The event is open to veterans, their spouses and their caregivers. The Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine will be used.
“After careful review and evaluation, the FDA and CDC have confidence that this vaccine is safe for use and effective in preventing COVID-19,” Bailey Wells, Chief Nurse and clinic coordinator, said. “And only one dose is required of this vaccine.”
The vaccination clinic at Doniphan will be located at the Eleven Point Ranger District office, at #66 Confederate Ridge Road
It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
