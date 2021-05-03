313 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,833,652 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
The Governor said starting Monday, May 3, the state will transition to the federal COVID-19 vaccination reporting system.
The online county level vaccine dashboard went live at 4 p.m. EDT.
Kentuckians can click here to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.
There were 313 new cases reported in the state on Monday.
The positivity rate is currently at 3.45 percent.
Click here to see the full daily COVID-19 report.
