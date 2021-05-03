2,049 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,049 new cases of COVID-19, including 28 additional deaths, on Monday, May 3.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,341,777 cases, including 22,048 deaths.
A total of 22,872,035 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Sunday night, 1,963 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with the virus. Of those, 479 patients were in the ICU and 249 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 26-May 2 is 4 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 9,410,057 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,440 doses.
On Sunday, 16,920 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
The health department said data from this weekend from several pharmacies, such as Walgreens; Albertsons and CVS, is not yet available, so the doses administered on Sunday are likely to be low.
The missing doses from this weekend will be reflected in numbers in the next couple days.
