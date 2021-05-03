9 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Egyptian Health Dept. region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, May 3.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - two in their 30s
- Male - one under the age of 10 and one in their 60s
White County
- Female - two in their 30s and one in their 60s
- Male - one under the age of 10 and one in their teens
As of Monday, Saline County has had a total of 2,717 cases, including 53 deaths. White County has had a total of 1,786 cases, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has had a total of 503 cases, including three deaths.
