Man catches grenade while fishing off Clarks River Bridge in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah caught a grenade while fishing off the Clarks River Bridge on Monday.
Around 4:15 p.m., Deputies responded Clarks River Bridge on Sheehan Bridge Road in response to a report that a grenade had been located there.
Upon arrival, Deputies located a man who had been magnet fishing off the bridge when he felt something and pulled up his line.
He then discovered a grenade on the magnet.
The Paducah Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to retrieve the grenade and safely dispose of it.
According to police, there is no reason to believe that the community is in any danger.
No foul play is expected.
Sheehan Bridge Road was closed for approximately four hours to safely secure the scene and remove the device.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Paducah Police Bomb Squad, Reidland Farley Fire Department and Mercy EMS.
