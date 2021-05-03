Little Free Library Week kicks off in Jackson with scavenger hunt

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s Little Free Library Week and the Riverside Regional Library in Jackson is celebrating.
There are four little libraries scattered in the city to help promote the love of reading and sharing with others.
They are small neighborhood library boxes where people can pick up a book or leave a book to share.
Riverside Regional Library Director Jeff Trinkle said it’s all about getting people, young or old, to enjoy a good book.
“We’ve always emphasized here is early literacy and just instilling it in children the joy of reading,” Trinkle said. “What’s probably more important is the joy of parents reading with their kids.”
The library is also promoting a scavenger hunt from May 3 through May 15. All you have to do is pick up a scavenger hunt card, find all the little library branches for stickers and return for a prize.
Locations for the Free Little Libraries are at the Ground-A-Bout, Taylor Twins Park, Jackson City Park and the Civic Center.
For more information, you can visit their website here or call them at 573-243-8141.
