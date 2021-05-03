1 killed, 2 injured in crash in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 is investigating a deadly crash in McCracken County involving a cargo van and a SEMI.
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the in the intersection of KY 286 and KY 62 in West Paducah on Saturday, May 1.
According to KSP, Guillermo Miranda, 20 of Cedar Creek, Texas, was traveling east on Highway 62 when his cargo van crossed the center line into the path of a SEMI traveling westbound.
The driver of the SEMI, Sanjeev Joseph, 44 of Clovis, California, told troopers he attempted to brake, but was unable to avoid hitting the van.
Miranda was killed in the crash.
A juvenile passenger in the van was flown to a Nashville hospital.
Joseph was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
