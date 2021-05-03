Job, career exploration fair to be held in Pemiscot Co.

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Acceleration Team will host a job and career exploration fair in Hayti on Saturday, May 15.
The event, combining a job fair for adults and career exploration for students, will be held at the Faith Temple Complex-Church of God in Christ.
The public is invited to attend.
Employers will be on hand to connect with potential employees.
Face-to-face interviews are likely.
In addition to the fair, there will be activities for children, door prizes and free food for attendees.
The Pemiscot County Initiative Network, DAEOC, Lincoln University Cooperative Extension – Caruthersville, Pemiscot Memorial Hospital and Caruthersville Chamber of Commerce are also participants in the event.
The event hosted by the Pemiscot County Acceleration Team and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank was made possible through a Community Accelerator grant provided by Feeding America.
The food bank was awarded the grant to improve hunger rates in Pemiscot County.
“Over the past several months, we have been working closely with other social service and faith-based organizations to better serve residents in Pemiscot County,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of Southeast Missouri Food Bank. “This community event is one way we are trying to connect members of the community with resources for jobs and other community services to help improve their economic outlook.”
According to the food bank, nearly 22 percent living in Pemiscot County are considered food insecure and more than 30 percent of children live in a home where there is not enough food.
