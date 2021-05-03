I-24 westbound blocked on Ohio River Bridge by crash involving 2 SEMIs

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Interstate 24 bridge westbound is blocked after a crash involving two SEMI trucks.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the SEMI trucks lost part of their loads.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said at least one passenger car was also involved in the crash.
This is on the bridge over the Ohio River from Kentucky to Illinois.
All westbound lanes are blocked.
Paducah police say traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 4, which is Hinkleville Road (U.S. 60) exit.
Drivers may also detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge. However, the bridge has a 15-ton load limit and is restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and 9-feet, 6-inches tall.
No commercial vehicles are allowed on the Brookport Bridge.
According to KYTC, the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge provides a detour opportunity for trucks with a connection from I-24 Exit 4 to the Cairo Bridge via U.S. 60 West at Exit 4.
The road closure is expected to last two to three hours, or around 7:30 p.m.
