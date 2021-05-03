Florists prepare for Mother’s Day

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Mother’s Day is around the corner and florists in the Heartland are getting an influx of calls and purchases for flower arrangements and other items.
That’s definitely the case at Mason Grace Boutique & Florist in Scott City where they are busy making arrangements for all the moms, plus selling other items like candles and boutique items.
Mason Grace Boutique & Florist Owner Chaundra Mason said she appreciates the moms and wants to help people celebrate Mother’s Day.
“With me being a mom, I know how special it is just to get a card or anything from your kids. So it makes me very happy to be able to help others pick out something for their mom and something special for them,” Mason said.
Mother’s Day this year is on Sunday, May 9.
