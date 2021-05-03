FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TONIGHT THROUGH TOMORROW...

Isolated rain left over during the very early morning hours. Lingering fog is possible. Most of the way will be partly cloudy with stronger southerly winds gusting between 20-25mph. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon. During the late afternoon, an isolated storm could develop and if it does, there is enough energy in the atmosphere for one to become severe. Large hail would be a concern during this time. The further we head into tonight, scattered storms will move in posing the threat for severe weather. Behind the scattered storms, a large complex of storms will likely continue the severe threat past midnight through 4AM. Damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado are all possibilities with locally heavy downpours causing isolated flooding. It will be very important to have a way to get severe weather alerts when you are going to bed tonight!