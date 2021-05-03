FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY - Late evening and overnight severe weather possible

Scattered storms possible through the evening hours. If these storms develop, damaging winds and isolated hail possible. Then we will watch for a complex of very strong storms to push in after midnight through the early morning hours. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Strong winds could lead to scattered power outages. These storms will push out around daybreak. Then as a front pushes through the area on Tuesday, there could be another chance at a few scattered severe storms in our southern counties Tuesday PM. Much to watch. Definitely check in with us before you head to bed tonight.