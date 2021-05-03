Family donates vehicles to high schoolers in need

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two high school students, one at Walnut Ridge and the other at Hoxie, thought they were in trouble, but they were surprised with new vehicles.
All because of a generous act by Jared and Lindsey Brooks, owners of Cook’s Towing & Recovery.
Hoxie senior Hunter Rickey and Walnut Ridge senior Caylan Decker were taken in police cars to the Lawrence County Jail. That’s when they were presented with the vehicles.
“When I saw the truck come around, I was really happy,” Rickey said.
For Jared, he said it’s all about the students. Last year, they started donating vehicles to two seniors, one at Hoxie and one at Walnut Ridge, all because they heard of a problem some seniors in the area face.
“Putting a spotlight on these kids, that’s a big thing about this whole thing,” Jared said. “A lot of them have plans to go to college, but they don’t have any transportation to get there. A lot of them want to get a job but the transportation to get back and forth.”
The schools decide just who will receive the vehicle based on two things: a need for a vehicle and character.
“Kids get recognized for sports, and for grades, and all those things,” Lindsey said. “A lot of times, there’s not just a character award.”
Hunter, who is a multi-sport athlete involved with many organizations like FFA and BETA Club, said a new truck is a blessing, especially after he couldn’t drive his old vehicle.
“There’s a lot of other great people here at this school,” Rickey said. “I was really honored to be able to be chosen for it.”
For the Brooks family, it’s not just about giving away cars, it’s their faith and their family that drive them. They donate the vehicles each year on April 23, the day Jared’s father passed away.
He remembers the advice passed down from generation to generation.
“Don’t forget where you come from and don’t forget who put you there,” Jared said.
