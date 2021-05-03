Charleston, Mo. man convicted of child abuse, murder in death of 8-month-old girl

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was convicted on Friday, April 30 in the death of an 8-month-old child.
Mitchell Brumfield, 39, of Charleston, was convicted of child abuse and second-degree murder after a three-day jury trial.
According to Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann, the jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching a verdict.
Brumfield’s sentencing is set for June 25.
A co-defendant, Kadegra Wallace, will stand trial at a later date.
According to court documents, officers were called to a home on Wallhausen Street in March 2018 for an unresponsive infant.
When they arrived, officers said they found the 8-month-old girl unresponsive on the couch. She was taken to a Sikeston hospital and later transferred to a children’s hospital in St. Louis.
The child died the next day.
The child’s mother, Kadegra Wallace, and her boyfriend, Mitchell Brumfield, were interviewed about the child’s injuries.
During the interview, officers learned the child’s twin brother had a broken leg.
Officers said they were told during the interview that another child, two years old, had hit the female child in the head with a plastic car, causing her injuries.
An autopsy on March 31 ruled the head injuries to the baby girl were “non-accidental in origin.” The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Brumfield was previously convicted of child abuse and neglect in Butler County in June 2015.
