Career fair to be held in New Madrid, Mo.

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Mentoring Partnership will be hosting a career day fair in New Madrid on Wednesday, May 21.
The event will be held at the New Madrid County Family Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Several businesses and organizations will be attending the fair to share information on available job and educational opportunities and technical training.
The public is welcome to attend.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information on the event, contact Missouri Mentoring Partnership Coordinator Julisa Long or SkillUp Coordinator Latisha Ruby at 573-748-2778.
