Ballard Co., Ky. vaccination rate one of lowest in Commonwealth

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The vaccination rate in Ballard County is one of the lowest in the Commonwealth, according to Governor Andy Beshear.
During his daily report on Monday, May 3, the governor highlighted the top five and bottom five counties in Kentucky when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Officials say about 1,500, or 19 percent, of people in Ballard County has been vaccinated.
Statewide, about 41 percent of all Kentuckians have received the vaccine, with 1,833,652 receiving at least one dose.
The governor said starting Monday, they would transition to the federal COVID-19 vaccination reporting system.
You can click here to see the new county-level vaccine dashboard.
Kentuckians can click here to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.
Case information
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 313 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday.
The positivity rate was 3.45 percent.
