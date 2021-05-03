Ballard Co. deputies investigating after counterfeit money used at area businesses

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after counterfeit money was used at area businesses.
Deputies say between April 28 and April 30, two unidentified people used counterfeit $50 bills to buy gift cards at Dollar General locations in Wickliffe, Barlow, LaCenter and Kevil.
They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people from surveillance video.
The suspects are a woman with shoulder-length, brown hair, with possibly pink highlights. She is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and was last seen in a light-colored t-shirt and shorts with a black backpack.
The other suspect was described as a man approximately 6-feet tall with extremely long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a red Reebok hooded sweatshirt and jean shorts.
They were driving a dark-colored sedan with unknown registration.
Deputies say there may have been numerous places in the surrounding area where the suspects used counterfeit $50 bills.
If anyone in the area has taken a $50 bill as a form of payment, they to check it. A bank can verify if the currency is real or fake.
Anyone with information can call the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office at 270-335-3561.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.