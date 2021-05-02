1 person killed in Bill Emerson Bridge crash

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead after an early morning crash Sunday, May 2.
At approximately 2:48 a.m. an Orange 2021 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Darryl Jackson, 39, of Cairo, was traveling west on Illinois Route 146 at the Bill Emerson Bridge.
For an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and overturned.
Jackson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.
No further information is being released at this time.
