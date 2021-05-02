Isolated showers today, severe weather possible Monday PM

A few scattered showers are possible through the day today. A few thunderstorms possible this evening, with some pockets of moderate to heavy rain. We are also watching for severe weather as we move into the second half of Monday. Strong damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. There could be some scattered showers and thunderstorms by the evening hours and then more strong to severe storms possible through the overnight hours into early Tuesday. Make sure you have a way to get warnings, the KFVS weather app is free and it can alert you!