Heartlanders speak out about East Cape Girardeau night club shooting

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people are injured after a shooting early this morning in East Cape Girardeau.
Those who live in East Cape Girardeau, asked to keep their identity unknown, said the sound of gun shots woke them up. They saw people trying to get away and find a safe place.
“Some time after two, I was in the house and I thought it was fire crackers or fireworks. And I stepped outside to see what was going on all of a sudden we just started hearing the gunshots.”
“They would stop for a little bit and then they would start again,” they said.
Illinois State Police (ISP) said those gunshots injured three people. The victims were transported to local hospitals. Police said two of the victims were treated and released, and the third victim is still in the hospital with a non-threatening injury.
People who live in East Cape said they’re worried about their safety now.
“There was like a whole bunch of gunshots. At first it was just a few and all of a sudden it was repetition, repetition, repetition. It sounded like a warzone; it really did sound bad.”
Police are investigating the shooting. There’s no word from police on if they do or do not have any suspects or people in custody. If you have any information, you can contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation.
