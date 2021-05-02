First Alert Action Day Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Our attention will turn to Monday night into Tuesday morning. A cold front will move close to our area allowing a few scattered storms to develop. Any storm that develops could be severe with hail, high winds, and an isolated tornado possible. We will also watch a large complex of storms develop across northeastern Oklahoma. These storms will move into the Heartland after midnight and exit the area by 6AM Tuesday. Damaging wind gusts will be possible along with large hail and isolated tornadoes. Because of the increased threat for severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Action Day tomorrow night into Tuesday morning. Please have way to receive warnings.