Stoddard Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold Junior Deputy Camp this summer

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Junior Deputy Camp this summer.
The camp will consist of weekly meetings at 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Thursdays during the month of June.
Participants will learn dispatching, processing a crime scene and the flow of the judicial process in court.
Some of the activities planned include fingerprinting and accident scene investigation.
Tours of each police department in the county will be included.
Students between the ages of 12-14 can apply.
Candidates must fill out an application packet which they can obtain from their school office.
The application must include a reference from a principal, counselor, teacher or law enforcement official.
Two students from each school district in the county will be chosen.
The deadline to apply is Friday, May 7.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.