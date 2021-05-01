Scattered showers and a possible storm tomorrow. Severe weather possible Monday evening.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a fantastic day across the area with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. This evening we will see increasing clouds with mild temperatures. Lows will range from the upper 50s north to the lower 60s south.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving in, especially late in the day. Highs will range from the upper 60s west to the middle 70s northeast.
Monday we will see a few showers early followed by partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be breezy at times and very warm. Highs will likely reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with a chance a few spots could see the middle 80s. This will lead to a lot of energy in the atmosphere Monday evening as a disturbance moves across the area. Scattered storms will become likely with severe weather possible. Right now the greatest threats appear to be hail up to golf ball size and winds up to 70MPH. The tornado threat at this time appears low, but not zero. Have a way to receive warnings Monday evening.
