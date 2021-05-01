Scattered showers and a possible storm tomorrow. Severe weather possible Monday evening.

Monday we will see a few showers early followed by partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be breezy at times and very warm. Highs will likely reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with a chance a few spots could see the middle 80s. This will lead to a lot of energy in the atmosphere Monday evening as a disturbance moves across the area. Scattered storms will become likely with severe weather possible. Right now the greatest threats appear to be hail up to golf ball size and winds up to 70MPH. The tornado threat at this time appears low, but not zero. Have a way to receive warnings Monday evening.